Madhya Pradesh Doctors Rally Against Arrest Amid Contaminated Syrup Scandal
Thousands of government doctors in Madhya Pradesh protest the arrest of Dr. Praveen Soni, allegedly held responsible for the deaths of 22 children due to contaminated cough syrup. They argue he is a scapegoat and push for punishment against the drug's manufacturers, calling for a deeper investigation.
In Madhya Pradesh, an uproar has erupted among the medical community following the arrest of Dr. Praveen Soni over the tragic deaths of 22 children. Allegations suggest a toxic cough syrup, Coldrif, is to blame, rather than the doctor himself.
Doctors across the state have expressed their outrage, claiming Dr. Soni is being unjustly scapegoated. They insist that the true culprits remain free, and demand strict penal measures against the producers of the hazardous drug.
The medical fraternity has vowed to persist in their protests, aiming for reform and accountability, while seeking justice for their colleague and advocating for stringent policies against drug adulteration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
