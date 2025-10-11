Madhya Pradesh Doctors Rally Against Arrest Amid Contaminated Syrup Scandal

In Madhya Pradesh, an uproar has erupted among the medical community following the arrest of Dr. Praveen Soni over the tragic deaths of 22 children. Allegations suggest a toxic cough syrup, Coldrif, is to blame, rather than the doctor himself.

Doctors across the state have expressed their outrage, claiming Dr. Soni is being unjustly scapegoated. They insist that the true culprits remain free, and demand strict penal measures against the producers of the hazardous drug.

The medical fraternity has vowed to persist in their protests, aiming for reform and accountability, while seeking justice for their colleague and advocating for stringent policies against drug adulteration.

