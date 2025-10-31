Bridging Tradition and Technology at ESTIC 2025
The Ayush Ministry announces the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC), a three-day event in November focusing on merging traditional Indian health practices with modern technology. Celebrating India's innovation ecosystem, the event aims to redefine healthcare with initiatives like the Ayush Grid and other digital platforms.
The Ayush Ministry has announced the upcoming Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC), scheduled for November. This three-day national event seeks to merge India's traditional health wisdom with contemporary technologies, highlighting the country's progressive approach to healthcare.
Ahead of the event, a press conference was organized at the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, chaired by Ayush Ministry Joint Secretary Alarmelmangai D. Describing ESTIC 2025 as a celebration of India's innovation ecosystem, she underscored its significance in harnessing science and technology for a healthier and sustainable future.
The ESTIC aims to showcase breakthroughs in biomedical engineering, AI diagnostics, and precision medicine alongside Ayurveda and other Ayush systems. The Ministry introduced initiatives such as Ayush Grid, A-HMIS, and Y-Break App, emphasizing the transformative potential of integrating diverse healthcare approaches.
