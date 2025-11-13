European Shares Steady Amid U.S. Economic Data Anticipation and Siemens Losses

European shares held steady on Thursday as market participants awaited significant U.S. economic data following the conclusion of the nation's longest government shutdown. Siemens' underwhelming earnings report also weighed on potential gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a marginal rise of 0.1% to reach 585.13 points by 0814 GMT, maintaining its proximity to record highs. Leading the sectoral gains were tech stocks, surging 0.9%, with ASML and Infineon showing recovery signs from previous steep losses.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill ending the shutdown late Wednesday, allowing federal agencies to continue necessary data collection, crucial for effective policymaking. Following private surveys indicating potential labor market issues, investors expect the Federal Reserve might soon implement an interest rate cut.

