Left Menu

European Shares Steady Amid U.S. Economic Data Anticipation and Siemens Losses

European shares remained stable as investors awaited critical U.S. economic data after the government shutdown ended. The STOXX 600 index was near record highs, with tech stocks leading gains. Siemens limited overall gains with underwhelming earnings, while Delivery Hero saw a rise amid positive growth outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:58 IST
European Shares Steady Amid U.S. Economic Data Anticipation and Siemens Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares held steady on Thursday as market participants awaited significant U.S. economic data following the conclusion of the nation's longest government shutdown. Siemens' underwhelming earnings report also weighed on potential gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a marginal rise of 0.1% to reach 585.13 points by 0814 GMT, maintaining its proximity to record highs. Leading the sectoral gains were tech stocks, surging 0.9%, with ASML and Infineon showing recovery signs from previous steep losses.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a bill ending the shutdown late Wednesday, allowing federal agencies to continue necessary data collection, crucial for effective policymaking. Following private surveys indicating potential labor market issues, investors expect the Federal Reserve might soon implement an interest rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Vegetable Oil Imports Remain Steady Amid Shifts in Market Dynamics

India's Vegetable Oil Imports Remain Steady Amid Shifts in Market Dynamics

 India
2
Supreme Court Calls for Transparent Probe into Air India Crash

Supreme Court Calls for Transparent Probe into Air India Crash

 India
3
Fire and Fury: Drone Strikes Disrupt Orsk Oil Refinery Operations

Fire and Fury: Drone Strikes Disrupt Orsk Oil Refinery Operations

 Russia
4
Oman Air Adjusts Schedules Amid Supply Chain Hurdles

Oman Air Adjusts Schedules Amid Supply Chain Hurdles

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025