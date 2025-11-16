Mumbai's Sugar Challenge: A Call for Healthier Living
A recent civic survey in Mumbai highlights a significant lack of awareness about the dangers of excessive sugar intake. With only 27% of residents informed, and 15.6% at a pre-diabetic stage, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is urging citizens to cut sugar and adopt healthier lifestyles.
A civic survey in Mumbai has uncovered a concerning lack of awareness among residents regarding the dangers of excessive sugar consumption. Shockingly, only 27% of the population understands the associated risks, as revealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The BMC is actively calling on citizens to lower their sugar intake and scrutinize food labels diligently, particularly in processed foods. In tandem with this effort, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani launched the 'Healthy Campus Initiative' on World Diabetes Day to promote healthy living.
Adding urgency to the issue, global statistics indicate that one in three individuals battles non-communicable diseases like diabetes. The BMC's 'Salt and Sugar Campaign 2025' seeks to raise awareness and promote preventive care, with extensive screenings and dietary counseling available across the city's health facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
