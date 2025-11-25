Doctors' Stand-Off: Medical Services in Turmoil
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has demanded a report from the state government concerning the boycott of outpatient services by doctors in state-run medical colleges. This ongoing protest, over issues like salary revision and job creation, has significantly impacted healthcare delivery, potentially violating patients' human rights.
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has taken action, requesting the state government to deliver a report concerning the ongoing boycott of outpatient services by doctors in government medical colleges. This move follows allegations of human rights violations as patients face increased hardships due to the protests.
Justice Alexander Thomas has mandated the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to compile and submit a detailed report. The complaint claims that denying patients treatment by boycotting services constitutes a breach of human rights. The health secretary has been given a two-week deadline to provide the report, underscoring the urgency of the situation.
The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers' Association (KGMCTA) spearheads the protests. Despite continued emergency services, the boycott has disrupted outpatient care and medical education. The physicians are negotiating for salary revisions, arrear payments, corrections in pay structure for entry-level doctors, and more job opportunities in government medical colleges.
