EU's Ambitious Loan Plan for Ukraine Sparks Controversy

Euroclear raises concerns over the EU's proposal to fund a 140 billion-euro loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, suggesting it might be seen as confiscation and could elevate borrowing costs within the EU.

Updated: 27-11-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:47 IST
Belgian securities depository Euroclear has expressed concerns about the European Union's ambitious plan to support a 140 billion-euro loan for Ukraine, funded by frozen Russian assets. The Financial Times reports Euroclear's warning that this move could be perceived as "confiscation."

This perception might result in an increase in borrowing costs for EU member states. Euroclear's reservations indicate potential financial implications that could arise from the EU's strategy.

As of now, the information has not been confirmed by Reuters. The Financial Times' report sheds light on a controversial aspect of geopolitical financial strategies involving Ukraine and Russia.

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

