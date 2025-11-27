EU's Ambitious Loan Plan for Ukraine Sparks Controversy

Belgian securities depository Euroclear has expressed concerns about the European Union's ambitious plan to support a 140 billion-euro loan for Ukraine, funded by frozen Russian assets. The Financial Times reports Euroclear's warning that this move could be perceived as "confiscation."

This perception might result in an increase in borrowing costs for EU member states. Euroclear's reservations indicate potential financial implications that could arise from the EU's strategy.

As of now, the information has not been confirmed by Reuters. The Financial Times' report sheds light on a controversial aspect of geopolitical financial strategies involving Ukraine and Russia.