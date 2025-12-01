Left Menu

Resident Doctors Announce Pre-Christmas Strike for Pay Justice

England's resident doctors plan a five-day strike from December 17, highlighting struggles for fair pay against inflation. Despite offers, the British Medical Association demands a significant pay rise to counter years of salary erosion. Previous strikes continue as disputes with the government remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:54 IST
Resident Doctors Announce Pre-Christmas Strike for Pay Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Resident doctors across England are set to carry out a five-day strike starting December 17, aiming to pressure the government over unresolved pay disputes.

The British Medical Association, advocating for the doctors, highlights that the government's 5.4% pay offer falls short in addressing years of inflation-driven salary erosion. Despite this, government officials maintain the offer is fair within the current economic constraints.

Earlier, the Labour government had managed a 22% pay increase for doctors, an attempt to stabilize the National Health Service. The BMA seeks a 29% rise this year, demanding wage restoration to 2008 levels. Health Minister Wes Streeting cited financial limitations as a barrier to further pay increases, while the government has yet to respond to the latest strike action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England bring in Jacks for Wood at second Ashes test

 Global
2
Biocon Biologics settles with Amgen Inc to commercialise biosimilars in Europe

Biocon Biologics settles with Amgen Inc to commercialise biosimilars in Euro...

 India
3
Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters Sports News Summary

 Global
4
Man gets life term for raping 9-year-old girl in UP's Bareilly

Man gets life term for raping 9-year-old girl in UP's Bareilly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025