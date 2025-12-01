Resident Doctors Announce Pre-Christmas Strike for Pay Justice
England's resident doctors plan a five-day strike from December 17, highlighting struggles for fair pay against inflation. Despite offers, the British Medical Association demands a significant pay rise to counter years of salary erosion. Previous strikes continue as disputes with the government remain unresolved.
Resident doctors across England are set to carry out a five-day strike starting December 17, aiming to pressure the government over unresolved pay disputes.
The British Medical Association, advocating for the doctors, highlights that the government's 5.4% pay offer falls short in addressing years of inflation-driven salary erosion. Despite this, government officials maintain the offer is fair within the current economic constraints.
Earlier, the Labour government had managed a 22% pay increase for doctors, an attempt to stabilize the National Health Service. The BMA seeks a 29% rise this year, demanding wage restoration to 2008 levels. Health Minister Wes Streeting cited financial limitations as a barrier to further pay increases, while the government has yet to respond to the latest strike action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
''I and Shivakumar are united and we will run government together in future also'': CM Siddaramaiah.
Government Expands Invest New Zealand Mandate to Boost Foreign Investment
Government not undermining any matter brought by opposition parties: Kiren Rijiju
Government's Stance: No State-Owned Bank Mergers or Consolidations Underway
Gujarat HC Upholds Government's Formation of UCC Committee