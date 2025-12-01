Resident Doctors Announce Pre-Christmas Strike for Pay Justice

Resident doctors across England are set to carry out a five-day strike starting December 17, aiming to pressure the government over unresolved pay disputes.

The British Medical Association, advocating for the doctors, highlights that the government's 5.4% pay offer falls short in addressing years of inflation-driven salary erosion. Despite this, government officials maintain the offer is fair within the current economic constraints.

Earlier, the Labour government had managed a 22% pay increase for doctors, an attempt to stabilize the National Health Service. The BMA seeks a 29% rise this year, demanding wage restoration to 2008 levels. Health Minister Wes Streeting cited financial limitations as a barrier to further pay increases, while the government has yet to respond to the latest strike action.

