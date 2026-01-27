S&P 500 Inches Toward Milestone Amid Earnings Saga

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced on Tuesday as investors reviewed a significant slate of bellwether earnings. Health insurers faced declines after a Medicare Advantage payment proposal from the Trump administration left investors dissatisfied.

The S&P 500 moved closer to record-breaking levels, nearing the 7,000 mark, while the Dow Jones dropped, hindered by a substantial fall in UnitedHealth's value following modest Medicare insurer payment rate proposals.

Elsewhere, a Federal Reserve policy meeting commenced amid domestic economic concerns, and the financial community focused on potential guidance changes from the central bank. Worries about a possible U.S. government shutdown added to market uncertainties.

