S&P 500 Inches Toward Milestone Amid Earnings Saga

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose as investors analyzed bellwether earnings. Health insurers fell following Medicare payment proposals. Meanwhile, earnings reports from major companies like Boeing and GM influenced market movements. The Federal Reserve's policy meeting and concerns over a potential U.S. government shutdown also captured attention.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced on Tuesday as investors reviewed a significant slate of bellwether earnings. Health insurers faced declines after a Medicare Advantage payment proposal from the Trump administration left investors dissatisfied.

The S&P 500 moved closer to record-breaking levels, nearing the 7,000 mark, while the Dow Jones dropped, hindered by a substantial fall in UnitedHealth's value following modest Medicare insurer payment rate proposals.

Elsewhere, a Federal Reserve policy meeting commenced amid domestic economic concerns, and the financial community focused on potential guidance changes from the central bank. Worries about a possible U.S. government shutdown added to market uncertainties.

