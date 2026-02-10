Left Menu

The Last Push: Eradicating Polio Worldwide

Oral polio vaccines are key to eradicating polio globally. Improved immunization is required to combat vaccine-derived strains, as highlighted by Dr. Bandyopadhyay. India's polio-free status underscores the importance of high vaccination coverage, community participation, and effective surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Oral polio vaccines (OPVs) play an essential role in the global fight against polio, though improving immunization is critical amidst emerging vaccine-derived poliovirus strains, according to a U.S. public health expert.

Dr. Ananda Sankar Bandyopadhyay from the Gates Foundation shared insights on India's success, noting that paralytic outbreaks from variant polioviruses have not been detected recently, thanks to high immunization coverage. India's certification as polio-free in March 2014 marks a significant milestone in eradication efforts.

While the world faces challenges in vaccine acceptance, sustained community engagement in immunization drives is pivotal in securing a polio-free future. The journey to eradicate polio continues alongside global efforts, aiming to achieve the milestone set by smallpox eradication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

