Measles Outbreak Claims Lives in Mexico Amid World Cup Preparations

Mexican Health Minister David Kershenobich reported Wednesday that a measles outbreak in the country has resulted in at least 28 deaths.

The epidemic has seen 9,074 cases, according to official data released during the president's morning press conference. President Claudia Sheinbaum assured citizens that the 28 million measles vaccines available in Mexico are more than sufficient to meet current needs, with surplus expected.

Mexico currently has a rate of 6.7 cumulative measles cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Even as the country prepares to host the World Cup with the United States and Canada, Sheinbaum stated that no additional public health measures are anticipated for the event at this time.

