Free Knee Replacements for Mining Communities: A Health Revolution in Nagpur

The recent partnership between Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) marks a milestone in healthcare for Nagpur's mining communities. Through a new Memorandum of Understanding, residents within a 10-kilometre radius of mining sites in Nagpur and Bhandara districts can access free knee replacement surgeries.

This initiative is especially significant for residents not covered by existing health schemes such as the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and the Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. According to IGGMC Dean Dr Ravi Chavhan, the project will address the needs of nearly 10 lakh citizens who require joint replacement surgery, benefiting a region significantly affected by arthritis and joint pain.

The collaboration will also focus on reaching out to the high tribal population in these mining areas, ensuring they also benefit. Health screening camps will be organized by the state health department, IGGMC, and MOIL to identify and assist eligible individuals. This initiative not only reflects a health intervention but also a socio-economic upliftment for the marginalized communities in these regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)