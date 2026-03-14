Betrayed by Blood: A Shocking Case of Desperation and Revenge

A shocking case unfolded when a 24-year-old man allegedly injected HIV-infected blood into a 22-year-old woman after her marriage proposal was canceled. This drastic action unfolded on March 11, following the wedding cancellation due to his HIV-positive status.

Both the victim and the accused are relatives, with the marriage initially arranged by their parents. Concerns arose when the man tested positive for HIV, leading the woman's father to call off the engagement. This discovery in September resulted in the dramatic and illegal response.

Facing charges of attempted murder, the suspect has been apprehended by Pocharam IT Corridor police. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment as authorities continue to investigate this alarming and desperate act of revenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)