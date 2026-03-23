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Mizoram Parties Gear Up for Aizawl Municipal Elections

Mizoram's Zoram People's Movement and Congress have announced candidates for all seats in the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections. The elections, slated for April 21, have all major parties, including the Mizo National Front, fielding candidates. Polling will involve over 2.37 lakh eligible voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:17 IST
Mizoram Parties Gear Up for Aizawl Municipal Elections
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The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram has declared its full lineup for the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections. Simultaneously, the opposition Congress has also put forth its complete set of candidates, setting the stage for a heated contest in all 19 seats.

With the main opposition, Mizo National Front (MNF), announcing its candidates earlier, the state now braces for a competitive election. However, the BJP is yet to reveal its list, adding an element of suspense to the political landscape.

The elections are scheduled for April 21, with over 2.37 lakh voters, including approximately 1.28 lakh women, eligible to participate. Votes will be counted on April 27. Preparations for nominations are underway towards a critical showdown in Mizoram's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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