Major Moves and Discoveries in the Biopharma Landscape
Recent health news highlights the financial maneuvers and scientific findings within the biopharma sector. Grifols, a Spanish drugmaker, plans a U.S. IPO for its biopharma business, while Gilead Sciences announces a $2 billion acquisition. Studies emphasize cloning limits, and India bolsters regulation on weight-loss drug sales.
Grifols, a Spanish pharmaceutical giant, has decided to launch an initial public offering of its U.S. biopharma division. Grifols, known for drugs derived from human plasma, will float a minority share while retaining a controlling stake and maintaining its listing in Spain.
A groundbreaking study from Japan reveals critical genetic mutations that arise from repeated cloning. Over 20 years, scientists replicated 1,206 mice from one donor, observing serious mutations by the 58th generation, underscoring cloning's genetic limits.
In India, regulatory measures are tightening against unauthorized weight-loss drug sales as several companies introduce cheaper generic versions of Ozempic and Wegovy. The Health Ministry's action follows the expiration of the semaglutide patent, prompting a surge in market activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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