Left Menu

Major Moves and Discoveries in the Biopharma Landscape

Recent health news highlights the financial maneuvers and scientific findings within the biopharma sector. Grifols, a Spanish drugmaker, plans a U.S. IPO for its biopharma business, while Gilead Sciences announces a $2 billion acquisition. Studies emphasize cloning limits, and India bolsters regulation on weight-loss drug sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:26 IST
Major Moves and Discoveries in the Biopharma Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Grifols, a Spanish pharmaceutical giant, has decided to launch an initial public offering of its U.S. biopharma division. Grifols, known for drugs derived from human plasma, will float a minority share while retaining a controlling stake and maintaining its listing in Spain.

A groundbreaking study from Japan reveals critical genetic mutations that arise from repeated cloning. Over 20 years, scientists replicated 1,206 mice from one donor, observing serious mutations by the 58th generation, underscoring cloning's genetic limits.

In India, regulatory measures are tightening against unauthorized weight-loss drug sales as several companies introduce cheaper generic versions of Ozempic and Wegovy. The Health Ministry's action follows the expiration of the semaglutide patent, prompting a surge in market activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026