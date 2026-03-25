India's Workforce Shake-up: Projected 4.7% Expansion by FY27

India's workforce is poised for a notable expansion of 4.7% in the first half of the fiscal year 2027, driven by growth in pivotal sectors such as e-commerce, tech startups, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing. This is according to a recent report by TeamLease Services.

The growth in employment is most pronounced among large enterprises, with 74% of them projecting expansion, in stark contrast to 57% of mid-sized firms and 38% of small businesses. This indicates a scale-driven recovery with larger firms leading the charge.

Insights from the report highlight a shift influenced by structural and policy changes, including the implementation of new labor codes. These changes have led 64% of organizations to report increased employment costs, while 80% are redesigning salary structures to adapt to new statutory requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)