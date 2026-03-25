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Laxyo Ltd Gears Up for Rs 150 Crore IPO to Expand Operations

Laxyo Ltd, a railway infrastructure and EPC services provider, plans to raise Rs 150 crore through an IPO. The IPO, without an Offer For Sale component, aims to settle debts, purchase equipment, and bolster working capital. It is exploring African markets and reported a revenue of Rs 212.7 crore in FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Laxyo Ltd, the Indore-headquartered provider of railway infrastructure and EPC services, has filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 150 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company aims to utilize the proceeds for debt reduction, equipment purchases, and working capital needs, as per the filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Founded in 2007, Laxyo began as an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) player, and now operates in areas such as railway infrastructure, mining services, and raise boring operations. The firm is expanding its global footprint, recently securing a contract in Zambia, marking its debut in the African market against global competitors.

Laxyo's financials reflect revenue from operations at Rs 212.7 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 11 crore for FY25. Handling the IPO is Indorient Financial Services as the sole book running lead manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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