Laxyo Ltd Gears Up for Rs 150 Crore IPO to Expand Operations

Laxyo Ltd, the Indore-headquartered provider of railway infrastructure and EPC services, has filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 150 crore via an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company aims to utilize the proceeds for debt reduction, equipment purchases, and working capital needs, as per the filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Founded in 2007, Laxyo began as an integrated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) player, and now operates in areas such as railway infrastructure, mining services, and raise boring operations. The firm is expanding its global footprint, recently securing a contract in Zambia, marking its debut in the African market against global competitors.

Laxyo's financials reflect revenue from operations at Rs 212.7 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 11 crore for FY25. Handling the IPO is Indorient Financial Services as the sole book running lead manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)