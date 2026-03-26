Kylian Mbappé Clarifies Injury Misreporting

Kylian Mbappé has firmly denied media rumors suggesting Real Madrid examined the wrong knee following his injury late last year. A report by RMC Sport had claimed the Spanish club had mistakenly scanned his right knee instead of the left one, which Mbappé sustained in December.

Despite this uproar in the media, Mbappé clarified at a press conference that these claims were false, attributing the confusion to a lack of proper communication about his health status. He admitted that the misinterpretations were partly due to his initial silence on the matter.

He expressed satisfaction with his current communication with Real Madrid and shared his determination to regain his fitness. The French forward described a period of uncertainty and frustration, but he is now optimistic as the chapter of misreported injuries closes.