CDC Concludes Response to Hantavirus Outbreak from Cruise Ship

The Us Centers For Disease Control And Prevention On Wednesday Said It Will End Its Response To The Hantavirus Outbreak Linked To A Cruise Ship

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the conclusion of its response to a hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius cruise ship. This decision comes after a 42-day monitoring period of exposed passengers ended with no new cases reported in the country.

According to Acting Director Jay Bhattacharya, protecting Americans remains a top priority. The outbreak, involving the rare Andes virus, primarily circulates in Argentina and Chile, with this specific incident beginning when the ship set sail from Argentina on April 1.

U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. praised swift actions by the Health and Human Services Department, which helped prevent sustained transmission in the U.S. The public risk from the Andes virus is minimized, given its limited spread potential.