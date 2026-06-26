Ebola Crisis Funding Exceeds Expectations; Bayer Scores Major Legal Win

Following Is A Summary Of Current Health News Briefs Africa Cdc Says Funding Needs For Ebola Response Three Times Higher At Billion Africas Top Public Health Agency Said On Thursday That Funding Needed To Tackle The Continents Ebola Outbreak Was Three Times Higher Than An Earlier Estimate

Africa's top public health agency has substantially increased its funding estimate for combating the continent's Ebola outbreak to $1.4 billion, tripling the earlier figure. This revised estimate was formulated in consultation with experts from the Congolese government and United Nations agencies, underscoring the escalating crisis.

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a critical victory for Germany's Bayer, effectively reducing thousands of lawsuits linked to its Roundup weedkiller. This decision marks a turning point in the protracted legal battles over allegations of cancer risks associated with the product.

Meanwhile, an analysis reveals a decline in launch prices for U.S. drugs slated for approval in 2025, despite persisting high costs driven by treatments for rare diseases. The median launch price remains substantial at $216,000, reflecting ongoing challenges in medicine affordability.