Drone Shot Down Over Romanian Airspace by NATO Command

A drone was intercepted and shot down by NATO-commanded allied fighters in Romanian airspace. Romanian officials confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet was responsible for neutralizing the threat. NATO is conducting an investigation into the incident and maintains close communication with Romanian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 20:01 IST
Drone Shot Down Over Romanian Airspace by NATO Command
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  • Country:
  • Romania

NATO Air Command verified that a drone was shot down by allied fighters in Romanian airspace. The incident was confirmed on Friday.

Romanian authorities revealed that the interception was carried out by an F-16 fighter jet as the unmanned craft breached the nation's airspace.

Investigations by NATO are underway, and the alliance remains in active communication with Romanian officials regarding the situation.

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