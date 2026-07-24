Drone Shot Down Over Romanian Airspace by NATO Command
A drone was intercepted and shot down by NATO-commanded allied fighters in Romanian airspace. Romanian officials confirmed that an F-16 fighter jet was responsible for neutralizing the threat. NATO is conducting an investigation into the incident and maintains close communication with Romanian authorities.
- Country:
- Romania
NATO Air Command verified that a drone was shot down by allied fighters in Romanian airspace. The incident was confirmed on Friday.
Romanian authorities revealed that the interception was carried out by an F-16 fighter jet as the unmanned craft breached the nation's airspace.
Investigations by NATO are underway, and the alliance remains in active communication with Romanian officials regarding the situation.