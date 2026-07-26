Current Headlines in Health: Legal Battles, Drug Developments, and Disease Updates

A roundup of recent health news includes Abbott Laboratories winning a lawsuit regarding its infant formula recall, a rise in US measles cases, new licensing by Merck for an HIV pill, and the FDA's updated measures on drug compounding. Additionally, Ebola cases in Congo and changes in food labeling initiatives are highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 18:30 IST
Current Headlines in Health: Legal Battles, Drug Developments, and Disease Updates
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  • United States

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories, which was accused of misleading shareholders over a recall of its infant formula. Meanwhile, the United States has reported a 35-year peak in measles cases due to declining vaccination rates.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ebola outbreak continues to expand with nearly 3,000 confirmed cases. The FDA is updating its policies, notably excluding the peptide emideltide from pharmacy compounding lists while recommending the inclusion of another peptide, Semax.

Merck signs agreements for an experimental HIV pill in 129 countries. Additionally, Nestle is advocating for simplified food labeling to ease ingredient recognition for consumers. Other headlines include judicial decisions regarding abortion drugs, and FDA investigation into cyclosporiasis outbreaks linked to contaminated lettuce.

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