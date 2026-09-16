A Fairer Chance to Survive: WHO Tackles Childhood Cancer Drug Gaps

For a child with cancer, getting treatment depends on more than a diagnosis and a medical team; it also depends on whether the medicines they need reach their hospital when they need them. A new strategy launched by the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month addresses that uncertainty, focusing on the supply problems that leave children in low- and middle-income countries without reliable access to essential cancer medicines.

An estimated 400,000 children develop cancer each year, and where they live still heavily influences their chances of survival. WHO reports that nearly 500,000 children across 90 countries have benefited from stronger care systems since its Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer began in 2018, a scale of progress that makes the remaining gaps in medicine access especially pressing.

The Medicines Exist, but Hospitals Cannot Always Get Them

A baseline assessment conducted before the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines launched found that only around 45% of essential childhood cancer medicines were available across 51 hospitals in 12 countries. Nearly half of the medicines had been out of stock for at least a month during the previous year, including products that appeared on procurement lists or hospital records. For families, those figures describe an unsettling reality: a medicine can be part of a child's treatment plan without being available when treatment requires it.

The new strategy, covering 2026–2030, identifies two connected problems behind these shortages: dependence on a small, fragile supplier base and purchasing demand that is scattered across buyers and inadequately funded. Manufacturers face uncertainty about future orders, and health services struggle to secure dependable supplies, creating conditions in which children's access to treatment becomes vulnerable to disruptions beyond their doctors' control.

Giving Suppliers and Health Services Greater Certainty

Developed through the Global Platform, which WHO and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital established in collaboration with UNICEF and the Pan American Health Organization's Strategic Fund, the strategy sets out ten linked interventions. Early priorities include bringing more quality-assured suppliers into the market, combining orders through pooled procurement, publishing demand forecasts and using volume guarantees to give manufacturers greater confidence about the quantities buyers will purchase.

The roadmap connects those immediate measures with broader changes, including greater use of regulatory decisions made by trusted authorities, coverage of childhood cancer medicines through nationally funded benefit packages and eventual voluntary licensing for newer therapies. Its central concern is whether the market can consistently deliver medicines that meet quality standards at affordable prices, giving children a better chance of completing treatment. Dr Carlos Rodriguez-Galindo, director of St. Jude Global, described the stakes plainly: "No child should be denied a chance of survival because the medicines they need are unavailable, unaffordable, or out of reach."

Turning Commitments Into Reliable Treatment

Work supporting the strategy is already underway, including WHO's August 2026 invitation for manufacturers to submit childhood cancer medicines for prequalification, a process intended to help establish product quality and support wider access. The move is expected to help countries register products more quickly, expand the supplier base and improve the availability of child-friendly medicines. The Global Platform is working with 12 governments to make purchasing more predictable and sustainable, with more countries expected to join.

Zambia, an early participant, has highlighted the continuing need to improve medicine reliability and affordability despite progress in childhood cancer care. The strategy places governments at the centre of that effort, supported by manufacturers, procurement organisations, civil society and affected families, whose experiences give the work its clearest purpose: making sure access to essential medicines supports a child's treatment instead of becoming another obstacle to survival.