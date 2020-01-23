Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Work to start on three possible China virus vaccines - epidemic response group

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 21:18 IST
UPDATE 1-Work to start on three possible China virus vaccines - epidemic response group
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three separate research teams backed by a global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases are to start work on developing potential vaccines against the new coronavirus that has caused a disease outbreak in China. Developing new vaccines has traditionally taken up to a decade, but the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which is funding two of the projects and co-funding the third, said the aim now is to work much faster.

Its plan is to have at least one potential vaccine in clinical trials by June, offering the chance that a shot could fully be developed, tested and approved for use in a year. The research will be conducted by drug and vaccine developer Moderna working with the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; the U.S. firm Inovio Pharma; and a team at the University of Queensland, Australia.

The new coronavirus, known as to-2019, first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan but cases have been detected as far away as the United States. It has killed 17 people and infected more than 600. Each of the three projects will test a distinctly scientific approach to developing a preventative vaccine.

"Our aspiration with these technologies is to bring a new pathogen from gene sequence to clinical testing in 16 weeks," said Richard Hatchett, CEPI's chief executive. "There are no guarantees of success, but we hope this work could provide a significant and important step forward in developing a vaccine for this disease."

CEPI's hope is to enable vaccine platform technology that has already been advanced for other infectious diseases such as MERS and Ebola to be used to hasten progress, Hatchett said. Vaccine platforms are based on using the same fundamental components as a framework and adapting them for use against different pathogens by inserting new gene sequences.

Infectious disease epidemics such as Ebola outbreaks in Africa, the Zika outbreak that spread from Brazil, and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak, are sporadic, unpredictable and fast-moving. Yet developing vaccines to combat them has traditionally taken up to 10 years or more. CEPI was set up at the start of 2017 with the aim of dramatically speeding up the process of developing vaccines against new and unknown diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

CDC raises Wuhan travel alert as coronavirus outbreak escalates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the coronavirus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China. The agency earlier this week said it expec...

BJP trying to revive pain of partition again through CAA, NRC,

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Thursday claimed that the BJP is trying to revive the pain of partition among the countrys populace again through CAA, NRC and NPR and divide the people on religious lines. He said it is very painful to be home...

Chandra Bose to rethink over continuing in BJP if concerns

West Bengal BJP vice-president Chandra Bose, who is the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on Thursday said he is unable to pursue the brand of politics the freedom fighter had preached and might rethink over continuing in the party...

CDC raises Wuhan travel alert as coronavirus outbreak escalates

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday raised its travel alert for the coronavirus outbreak to a level 3, recommending people avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan, China.The agency earlier this week said it expect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020