UK based health official slams Paltrow's 'Goop' treatments

Gwyneth Paltrow's health 'Goop' is drawing in criticism from a UK based health official for promoting treatments that pose risks to health, reported CNN. Chief executive of NHS England, Simon Stevens during a speech in Oxford singled out Goop speaking about the rise of fake news about health.

Terming the recent wellness products as "dubious," Stevens targeted the health procedures available on the internet and said that they mislead people. A recent Netflix docu-series 'The Goop Lab' featuring Paltrow's wellness brand's employees was released recently on the platform where the employees sample a range of the lifestyle treatments.

According to CNN, Stevens said that the brand brings treatments like DIY coffee enemas and colonic irrigation that carry considerable health risk. He said that people are risking their health and are wasting their money by buying the 'Too-good-to-be-true remedies."(ANI)

