Mongolia to use World Bank's funding for COVID-19 medical equipment

This immediate financing is being provided under the ongoing E-health project which seeks to improve integration and utilization of health information and e-health solutions for better health service delivery in selected pilot sites.

"This immediate financing will help Mongolia safeguard its people from the potential COVID-19 outbreak in the country and make sure that they have access to early diagnosis and care,” - said the World Bank Country Manager for Mongolia Andrei Mikhnev. Image Credit: ANI

The World Bank mobilized US$2.2 million to help strengthen Mongolia's hospital services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be used to purchase the most needed medical diagnostic equipment in the country.

"This immediate financing will help Mongolia safeguard its people from the potential COVID-19 outbreak in the country and make sure that they have access to early diagnosis and care," - said the World Bank Country Manager for Mongolia Andrei Mikhnev.

Diagnostic equipment procured under this funding includes 15 stationary and 12 mobile digital X-ray equipment and 41 ultrasound machines. Deliveries are expected at the beginning of April.

"We believe that this additional equipment would strengthen the country preparedness to deal with disease outbreaks like COVID-19," – said Dinesh Nair, Senior Health Specialist of the World Bank. "We will continue actively engaging with the government to help strengthen health systems, disease surveillance, and diagnosis."

On March 17, the World Bank Group also pledged $14 billion in immediate support to assist countries in coping with the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. This financing is designed to help member countries, among them Mongolia, take effective action to respond to, and, where possible, lessen the tragic impacts posed by the global pandemic.

