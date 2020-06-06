Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Banksy depicts U.S. flag on fire in Floyd tribute

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:34 IST
Britain's Banksy depicts U.S. flag on fire in Floyd tribute
"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," Banksy wrote in a short statement that accompanied the image on the social media platform Instagram. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Reclusive British street artist Banksy published a new artwork online on Saturday which depicts the United States flag being set alight by a candle that forms part of a memorial to an anonymous, black, silhouetted figure. The artwork appeared as thousands of people gathered in London and other cities around the world to protest the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where a white police officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"People of colour are being failed by the system. The white system," Banksy wrote in a short statement that accompanied the image on the social media platform Instagram. Banksy likened racism to a broken pipe flooding a downstairs apartment and said the downstairs occupants would be entitled to break into the apartment upstairs to fix the problem.

"This is a white problem. And if white people don't fix it, someone will have to come upstairs and kick the door in," Banksy wrote alongside the image. Banksy frequently chooses topical themes for his artworks, which are normally stencilled on walls.

Last month, he showed a young boy choosing a nurse as the superhero he wants to play with over Batman and Spiderman, in new artwork to encapsulate the gratitude Britons have felt toward the country's National Health Service during the coronavirus crisis.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg joins charity esports event

Celebrated hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has joined other celebrities and professional soccer players for this weekends FIFA 20 esports tournament. Snoop Dogg is expected to go head-to-head with talk show host and comedian Kerw...

Protests worldwide embrace Black Lives Matter movement

Thousands of people took to the streets in European and Asian cities on Saturday, demonstrating in support of U.S. protests against police brutality.Police in the German city of Hamburg used pepper spray on protesters and were ready to depl...

498 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

Gujarat reported 498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 19,617.According to the state Health Department, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,219. ANI...

OPEC, Russia extend record oil cuts to end of July

OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, prolonging a deal that has helped crude prices double in the past two months by withdrawing almost 10 of global supplies from the market....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020