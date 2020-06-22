Left Menu
India-born renowned Pakistani Shia scholar & author Talib Jauhari passes away

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-06-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2020 10:58 IST
Representative Image

India-born renowned Pakistani Shia scholar and author Talib Jauhari passed away here after a prolonged illness. He was 80. Jauhari, who was born on August 27, 1939, in Patna, is survived by his three sons, Dawn News reported on Monday.

He migrated to Pakistan along with his father in 1949, two years after the Partition. After obtaining early education from his father, he went to Iraq where he studied religion for 10 years under the renowned Shia scholars of that time.

Jauhari, who was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit of a private hospital for the past 15 days, breathed his last on Sunday night. His son Riaz Jauhari confirmed his death and said that the body has been shifted to Ancholi Imambargah for the funeral prayers, The Express Tribune newspaper quoted his son as saying.

Jauhari was respected among his sect as he was a class fellow of the widely revered scholar Ayatollah Sayyid Ali al-Husayni al-Sistani. He was also a poet, historian, and philosopher and authored many books.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled Juauhari's death.

