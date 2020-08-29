Left Menu
Tibetan Community UK, WUC to hold 'Black Day' against human rights abuses in Tibet, East Turkistan by CCP official

Tibetan Community UK, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and GATPM will hold a 'Black Day' protest outside UN office in London today to mark 9th anniversary of 'heinous crimes against humanity' in Tibet and East Turkistan by Chen Quanguo, currently the party secretary for Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The protests are slated to take place on August 28 (local time) from 4 pm to 5:30 pm. This peaceful, socially-distant protest is organised by Tibetan Community UK, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and GATPM. Chen Quanguo, a member of the 19th Politburo of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), is being considered for the No. 2 position in the CCP and therefore is most likely to take control of the Central Administration in future. He is most ruthless Chinese leader ever to have ruled Tibet and East Turkistan.

On July 9, the United States government imposed Global Magnitsky Act sanctions and visa restrictions against Chen Quanguo. With sanctions, he and his immediate relatives are barred from entering the US and will have US-based assets frozen. Last month, while announcing sanctions against CCP officials including Chen Quanguo, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo had said: "The United States will not stand idly by as the CCP carries out human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, to include forced labor, arbitrary mass detention, and forced population control, and attempts to erase their culture and Muslim faith."

"Before ramping up the CCP's campaign of repression in Xinjiang, Chen oversaw extensive abuses in Tibetan areas, using many of the same horrific practices and policies CCP officials currently employ in Xinjiang," Pompeo had said. (ANI)

