Ukrainian President tests positive for coronavirus
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday announced he has been tested positive for coronavirus.ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:28 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday announced he has been tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, Zelenskiy said that he has been tested positive for the virus despite all the quarantine measures.
"There are no lucky people for whom #COVID19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins. Promise to isolate me, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It's gonna be fine!" he wrote on Twitter. Ukraine has so far reported 4,69,018 COVID-19 cases, 2,09,143 recoveries and 8,565 lethal cases from the disease since the start of the pandemic.
As coronavirus has spread around the globe, world leaders from President Donald Trump to Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also tested positive for the pathogen since the pandemic began. (ANI)
