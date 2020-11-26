EACOP in legal soup after NGOs' sues Uganda, Tanzania, EAC: Report

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) by Uganda and Tanzania is in hot water after four non-governmental organizations moved to the East African Court of Justice to block the EACOP from constructing the pipeline, according to a report by The Monitor.

Reportedly the Kampala-based Centre for Food and Adequate Living Rights Ltd and the Africa Institute for Energy Governance, the Nairobi based Natural Justice from Kenya, and the Center for Strategic Litigation Ltd based from Zanzibar have demanded to terminate the construction until a legal hearing and finding.

The application filed through the Kampala based Iga & Company Advocates together with Dalumba Advocates, on 6 November seeks orders against Uganda and Tanzania. As the application ensures, "prior to any similar project, the following are conducted; climate change impact assessment; Human rights impact assessment; and meaningful, effective and transparent public consultations ensuring robust community and broad public participation."

Among other claims, the four NGOs have claimed that the EACOP project claimed by Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and his companion from Tanzania, John Magufuli, is yet to undergo an environmental and social impact assessment a mandate required by the EAC Treaty as well as by the other international laws.

As per reports, the four NGOs have sued Uganda, Tanzania, and the EAC and it is seeking an ultimatum that would permanently terminate the construction of the pipelines through conservative areas, among other charges. As reported in the application, "as a requirement by national as well as the EAC law, the project developer for the EACOP project in Uganda must be issued with a certificate of Approval of Environment and Social impact Assessment approved by the government of Uganda's National Environmental Management Authority but the same was not issued prior to the signing of the agreements by both Uganda and Tanzania".

The pipeline is under construction for transporting crude oil from Uganda's Hoima district to Chongoleani in Tanga, Tanzania.