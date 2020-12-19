Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian community NGO distributes free food to needy in Myanmar amid COVID-19 outbreak

An NGO formed by the Indian community is providing free food and medical aid to those affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Yangon and other parts of Myanmar.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 19-12-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 17:20 IST
Indian community NGO distributes free food to needy in Myanmar amid COVID-19 outbreak
NGO formed by the Indian community distributing food among the needy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An NGO formed by the Indian community is providing free food and medical aid to those affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Yangon and other parts of Myanmar. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 many people, especially daily wage earners, have lost their jobs and businesses in Myanmar.

Dr Ram Niwas, convener of Hindu-Buddhist Samanvaya, South-Eastern Countries and other members of the Indian community formed 'COVID-19 Hindu families Relief Group' to help the needy. "We have been in social service since the outbreak of COVID-19. We created an organisation called COVID-19 Hindu families Relief Group and have been providing medical aid and food items including grocery to the needy across the country", Dr Ram Niwas said.

"Besides helping the Indians living in Myanmar, we are even helping the locals who are in the need during this crisis," he added. In Yangon, there are 42 townships where quarantine centres have been established.

Stressing that daily wage earners are badly affected due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Niwas said: "We are providing Indian food at these quarantine centres during the evening time. We have distributed some 32,000 food packets to date. We have even provided grocery items to some 1,500 families." There are over 114,000 coronavirus cases recorded in Myanmar. Yangon region is worst hit with over 40,000 cases and 1,166 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot blames Centre for state govt's failure to waive farmers’ loans

On the completion of two years of his government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday sought to blame the Centre for the failure of the Congress poll promise to waive farmers loans from various nationalised and commercial b...

Why Congress allowed contract farming in Punjab, Rupani asks

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday alleged that corporates are allowed to enter into contract farming in the Congress-ruled Punjab while the party is opposing the new farm laws. Among other things, the new laws enacted by the U...

See each other by video call this Christmas, Merkel tells Germans

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to avoid visiting family members over Christmas and to use video calls instead for greetings, the way service members stationed abroad do, as the country battles COVID-19. Germany is strugg...

Ind vs Aus: One of those days where everything came off, says Cummins

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who drew the first blood on the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test, feels everything went according to plan for the hosts on Saturday. Cummins laid the foundation stone for Indias horrific batting colla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020