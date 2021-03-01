Left Menu

Indian diaspora holds Tiranga rally in Brampton for stronger ties with Canada

Indian diaspora in Canada organised a Tiranga rally in Brampton on Sunday, calling for stronger India-Canada ties. Several videos of the rally, which was making the rounds on the internet, saw the participation of multiple cars and was seen as a show of strength against the Khalistani fringe elements in Canada.

ANI | Ontario | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:24 IST
Indian diaspora holds Tiranga rally in Brampton for stronger ties with Canada
Indian diaspora in Canada organised a Tiranga rally in Brampton on Sunday. (Photo Credit: Kapil Mishra Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian diaspora in Canada organised a Tiranga rally in Brampton on Sunday, calling for stronger India-Canada ties. Several videos of the rally, which was making the rounds on the internet, saw the participation of multiple cars and was seen as a show of strength against the Khalistani fringe elements in Canada. This comes after India last week had requested the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and security of its citizens following reports that threats have been given by Khalistani groups to the Indian community after they held a "Tiranga rally" in support of farm laws.

"We have come across threats and intimidation of some members of the Indian community in Canada. These threats have come from certain fringe elements in Canada and we have taken this up with the Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and Delhi," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a weekly briefing after a question on threats from the Khalistani groups to the Indian community. "We have requested them to take steps to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Canada. We advise Indian nationals to report any such incidents to the local Canadian police and also bring to the immediate attention of the High Commission of Ottawa and as well as our consulates there," the MEA spokesperson had said.

Criticising the recent attacks on the Hindu minorities in Canada, people of Indian origin last week called on Jagmeet Singh, MP from Riding (seat) of Burnaby, to "protect all Canadian citizens including Hindu-Canadians" instead of supporting the Khalistani movement. While protesting against Jagmeet Singh, the Canadians of Indian origin said, "The discourse against the Indian Government is being weaponized (by the separatist Khalistani groups) for political gains with incendiary rhetoric that stigmatizes and dehumanizes Hindus in Canada who are a visible minority in Canada."

They also sent flowers to the MP to remind him of the "value of peace and that you are an MP of Canada who needs to protect his own people first". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-West looks to tougher sanctions as Myanmar violence intensifies

A crackdown by security forces in Myanmar in which at least 18 anti-coup demonstrators were killed has brought renewed calls for tougher international sanctions on the ruling junta.Western outrage over the Feb. 1 coup and the killing of pro...

Amatola Water Board urged to ensure E Cape receive potable water

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu have called on the newly appointed Board of Amatola Water to ensure that Eastern Cape residents receive potable water.The Minister has called on the board to ensure that the mu...

Girl dies after being caned during 'exorcism' in Sri Lanka

Police in Sri Lanka said Monday they have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl who was repeatedly beaten during a ritual they believed would drive away from an evil spirit.The two suspects the woman perform...

Vagabond Season 2 will solve unanswered questions left in Season 1

One of the most popular K-dramas Vagabond concluded with 16 episodes that aired on SBS TV from September 20 to November 23, 2019. The complete package of crime, thrill, action, suspense, romance, and adventure full series accumulated a huge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021