Vietnam calls for comprehensive political solution to Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

Counsellor Phan Ho The Nam, political coordinator of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) on Friday called for a comprehensive political solution to the situation in Afghanistan, reported VOV World.

ANI | New York | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Counsellor Phan Ho The Nam, political coordinator of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) on Friday called for a comprehensive political solution to the situation in Afghanistan, reported VOV World. He raised concerns at the UN Security Council debate on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Addressing a debate of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Vietnamese diplomat showed his concern over the difficulties faced by the Afghan people, especially increasing serious food insecurity. He emphasised the need to ensure stability, safety, and benefits of the Afghan people, while calling on parties to comply with obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, and ensure the maintenance of essential infrastructure and services for the Afghan people, reported VOV World.

Raising concern over the ongoing humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, UN Migration Agency said that Afghanistan may fall into "extreme poverty" by mid-2022 if no action is taken immediately to address the simultaneous humanitarian, economic and political crises. "Afghanistan is a country of almost 40 million people, nearly all of whom may fall into extreme poverty by mid-2022 if no action is taken immediately to address the simultaneous humanitarian, economic and political crises," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.The country's essential services are collapsing. Prices of basic commodities have skyrocketed while employment opportunities continue to vanish. The banking system is severely disrupted, creating massive cash shortages across the country, and the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, it said.According to the IOM statement, Afghanistan is facing large-scale displacement at present."There are now an estimated 5.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), including those living in protracted situations, and more than 680,000 newly displaced by conflict in 2021. This is in addition to 1.1 million undocumented Afghan returnees from Iran and Pakistan in 2021 alone."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

