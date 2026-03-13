Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and Afghanistan's Spiraling Conflict

In a significant escalation of tensions, Pakistan has conducted airstrikes on Afghan territory, targeting facilities it claims harbored militants. This military operation, referred to as Ghazb lil Haq, involves widespread bombing across Afghanistan, including Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar areas.

The Taliban, Afghanistan's ruling authority, has promised a strong military response. Shortly after the Pakistani strikes, Afghan forces deployed drone attacks on a military base in Kohat, northern Pakistan. This exchange results in significant civil as well as military repercussions, further straining bilateral relations.

Both countries report high numbers of civilian casualties, with the United Nations confirming substantial losses since the escalation began. Despite China's attempts at mediating peace, the conflict shows little signs of de-escalation, posing risks of more intense hostility in the region.