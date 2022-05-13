Left Menu

Sri Lanka's condition sad...trying to help solve crisis: Spanish envoy Ridao

The Spanish ambassador to India and Sri Lanka Jose Maria Ridao on Friday said the condition of the island country is sad and his country is trying to help solve the crisis situation.

Sri Lanka's condition sad...trying to help solve crisis: Spanish envoy Ridao
Spanish ambassador to India and Sri Lanka Jose Maria Ridao spoke with ANI.. Image Credit: ANI
By Sahil Pandey The Spanish ambassador to India and Sri Lanka Jose Maria Ridao on Friday said the condition of the island country is sad and his country is trying to help solve the crisis situation.

"Yes, I have been to Sri Lanka several weeks ago and the situation is very sad. we were worried about the human rights situation all this time, but this was political, social situations and reason for us to be worried," Ridao told ANI here. "We are trying to help them to solve this situation. It is the best way for all the parties," he added.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of people, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation. India is becoming a stronger and more mutually beneficial partner to Sri Lanka.

Apart from assistance during the pandemic and fertilizer chaos, in which India delivered nano fertilizer to save Sri Lankan farmers, now New Delhi has pledged nearly USD 3 billion to cash-strapped Colombo through currency swaps, credit lines for essential goods and repayment of loans since January 2022. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the leader of the United National Party (UNP) of Sri Lanka, who took over as the country's Prime Minister for a record sixth term on Thursday promised to restore stability in the island nation. (ANI)

