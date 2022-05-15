Left Menu

Mastermind behind Peshawar mosque blast killed during intelligence-based operation

Two terrorists, including the mastermind of the Kucha Risaldar blast in Peshawar, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Pushtkhara area of Peshawar on Saturday.

15-05-2022
Mastermind behind Peshawar mosque blast killed during intelligence-based operation
  Pakistan

Two terrorists, including the mastermind of the Kucha Risaldar blast in Peshawar, were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Pushtkhara area of Peshawar on Saturday. Notably, at least 30 persons were killed and 50 injured in the Peshawar mosque blast site in the Kucha Risaldar in Peshawar. This bomb attack on a Shia mosque on March 4 in Peshawar, capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, had once again thrown light on the plight of Pakistan's minority communities.

The press release by the Counter-Terrorism Department shows that both the terrorists belong to a banned outfit. During the operation, a suicide jacket, two pistols, and four hand grenades were recovered from the terrorists, as per Radio Pakistan. The number of militant attacks in Pakistan has increased by 24 per cent in April, but deaths and injuries decreased by 53 per cent as compared to March this year.

Last month, the militants carried out 34 attacks, in which 55 people were killed, including 34 security force personnel, 13 civilians, and eight militants, according to figures released by Islamabad-based think-tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). According to the report, most of the attacks took place in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), now part of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, followed by other parts of KP and southwest Balochistan province. (ANI)

