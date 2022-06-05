Pakistan to set up security cell for Chinese nationals in Islamabad

Amid reports of Chinese nationals continuously being targeted in Pakistan, the Islamabad Police on Saturday decided to set up a foreign security cell at the Central Police Office (CPO) with requisite staff and logistics. It was decided to apply all standard operating procedures to non-China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) security projects on the pattern of CPEC security, reported The News International.

Similarly, the Special Branch, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Security Division will audit the security arrangements periodically. The Capital police will engage the services of Chinese-speaking young Pakistani men and women to assist the Chinese living at non-CPEC projects and working for other private companies, reported The News.

The meeting was informed that steps were taken following the Ministry of Interior's directions regarding the security of Chinese/foreign nationals. The District Foreign Security Cell (DFSC) will be headed by the additional superintendent of operations under the supervision of DIG operations. It was decided in a meeting held at the CPO office under the Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

Necessary coordination will be made with the Foreign Office and other law enforcement agencies. Data at the DFSC will be integrated with the help of the National Database Registration Authority. Geopolitical issues in Pakistan are also propped up, as the Baloch insurgency poses a constant threat to peace and stability. The Baloch insurgents are regularly targeting CPEC infrastructure projects, such as gas pipelines and electricity towers, because they consider China as an imperialist power that, along with the Pakistan government, wishes to plunder Balochistan's natural resources. (ANI)

