Biden to travel Germany on June 25 to attend G7 Summit

US President Joseph R Biden will travel to Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 25 to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Leaders' Summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in an official statement on Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 18:41 IST
US President Joe Biden . Image Credit: ANI
US President Joseph R Biden will travel to Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 25 to attend the Group of Seven (G7) Leaders' Summit, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in an official statement on Tuesday. During the summit, the US President Biden and other G-7 leaders will hold discussions on the global issues including the G-7's unwavering support for a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine, economic and democratic resilience, tackling the climate crisis, development infrastructure, global health security, and the food and energy crisis caused by Russia's war of aggression, the statement further said.

It added that Biden will travel to Madrid in Spain on June 28 for the 2022 NATO Summit where the allied leader will endorse a new Strategic Concept to guide NATO's transformation over the next decade. This will focus on strengthening deterrence and defence, building resilience against transnational threats including cyber and climate and deepening partnerships with democratic partners in Europe and Asia in order to strengthen the rules-based international order.

The G7 Summit is scheduled to be held on June 26-28 this year, at Schloss Elmau, a castle resort in the Bavarian Alps in southern Germany. The G7 comprises Germany, France, Britain, Italy, Japan, the United States and Canada. (ANI)

