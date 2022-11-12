Experts support political reforms and elections in Kazakhstan

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in India organized a round table conference to discuss building a Just and Fair country, according to the press statement released by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in India. Opening the event, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurlan Zhalgasbae said that as part of building a just and fair country, constitutional reforms are taking place in the country since the beginning of 2022, strengthening the role of Parliament, expanding citizen participation in political processes and further strengthening the protection of human rights.

During the event, Business Central Asia Magazine's founder, editor, and political commentator, Indervir Singh stressed that the reform that Kazakhstan's President proposed will create a balance among all branches of government. The system of checks and balances will be subject to transformation where the ultimate goal is to strengthen the role of the people in the governance of the country. The constitutional novel proposed by the President will significantly reduce the risks of power monopolization. This reformist change will mark the beginning of a new political era.

Meanwhile, Pravesh Kumar Gupta, senior researcher at India's largest analytical centre Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF), noted that this year Kazakhstan entered a new era of development thanks to the effective leadership of the President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the statement reads. He visualizes that the mission of building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan is a people-centred approach and said that the continuation of political modernization should include structural economic reforms that can meet the needs of a large part of the population.

Commenting on the decision of President K Tokayev on the amnesty of individual participants in the January events, a major Indian entrepreneur, managing director of MAK Projects and Rooshna Constructions, Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan, citing the father of the nation of India Mahatma Gandhi "The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong", - said that the decision by the President of Kazakhstan to grant amnesty to the first-time offenders in the January 2022 riots is a noble gesture and landmark decision not only in the history of Kazakhstan but in the history in the world politics, according to the statement. In January, mass protests erupted in Kazakhstan after a two-fold increase in liquefied gas prices. The protests spilt over to other cities and turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities, and clashes with police. In response, authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency until January 19 and launched an anti-terrorist operation.

At the end of the meeting, the participants also discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and noted the importance of organizing such meetings in this format. (ANI)

