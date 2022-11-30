Germany noted India's concern, aware of issue's gravity: German envoy on baby foster care case

By Sahil Pandey German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann on Wednesday said that his country has taken note of India's concern over an Indian baby in foster care and is aware of the gravity of the issue.

In response to a question from ANI, Ackermann said, "The German government has taken note of the Indian government's concern in this case. We are very well aware of the gravity of the issue. It is always a very problematic moment when you take a baby away from their parents." Ackermann further said, "I would not know why that happened and I'm not entitled to know we are looking into the matter when it comes to bilateral relations. But you will understand that I will not be able to express myself on the proceedings of this matter as it is completely separate from any government."

German envoy said, "on principle-based position, we have to wait for the result of the courts." Further elaborating his views, Dr Philip Ackermann said that Germany like India follows rule of law and governments cannot intervene in legal matters as it is completely separate from the government's affairs. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the government has been intervening and engaging with the German authorities regarding the Indian baby in foster care for over a year since September 2021.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "The Government of India has been intervening and engaging with the German authorities on the matter for over a year, since September 2021." A Gujarati couple, separated from their baby girl, is trying every means to reunite with their daughter. According to several media reports, the baby girl was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September last year. Following this, the German authorities accused the couple of sexual harassment and took the baby away.

"The case of the Indian baby currently in foster care in Germany is a sensitive matter and sub judice," the Ministry of External Affairs said. The Embassy of India in Berlin has also been extending relevant consular assistance to the family. It has also been engaging with the German authorities with an expectation of an early conclusion of the court proceedings.

"All efforts are being made to ensure the well-being and protection of the rights of the child," Bagchi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)