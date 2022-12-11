Left Menu

Nepal: Indian mission official hands over 950 white canes to NGO

Kumar, who is also the secretary of BP Koirala Foundation (BPKF), handed over the canes to the president of Disabled Care Nepal for further distribution all across Nepal for the aid of the visually impaired.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 23:11 IST
Indian mission's first Secretary hands over 950 white canes in Nepal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

First Secretary at Indian Embassy in Nepal, Sahil Kumar, on Sunday, handed over 950 white canes to Disabled Care Nepal, a non-government organisation. Kumar, who is also the secretary of BP Koirala Foundation (BPKF), handed over the canes to the president of Disabled Care Nepal for further distribution all across Nepal for the aid of the visually impaired.

"Health is one of the focus areas of the BPKF. The foundation also provided protective equipment in the Sudurpaschim Province during the COVID-19 pandemic," a release from Indian Embassy stated. The BPKF was established in 1991 as a joint initiative of the Governments of India and Nepal.

The Foundation aims at promoting linkages between India and Nepal by fostering art, literature, intellectual discourse, and a host of multi-dimensional aspects pertaining to the culture and livelihood of both nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

