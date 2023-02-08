US to sell rocket launchers, ammunition worth USD 10 billion to Poland amid Russia-Ukraine war

The United States has planned to sell rocket launchers and ammunition worth about USD 10 billion to Poland amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, The Hill reported. The package will include 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, 45 Army Tactical Missile Systems, the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System and related equipment, as per The Hill report. The US State Department on Tuesday said that the package will improve "the security of a NATO Ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

The US administration notified Congress of the possible sale earlier Tuesday. US weapons sales to other countries experienced a significant increase in the past year largely due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, as per the news report. European nations have started to arm themselves, with the biggest buyers including Germany, Poland and others that sit close to Ukraine and Russia. With the newest sale, Poland intends to use the advanced missile systems to "modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defence and deter regional threats," according to the US State Department.

Poland will also receive M1A1 Abrams battle tanks from Washington as part of an estimated USD 3.75 billion deal to purchase 116 vehicles, cleared in December. Furthermore, another USD 4.75 billion sale for 250 of the systems which was signed in April. Last week, the United States announced a new security package plan, including authorisation of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at upto USD 425 million and USD 1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds, according to the statement released by US Defence Department.

The package pulled USD 425 million from existing Defence Department stocks, and USD 1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds. The new package marks USD 29.3 billion provided to Ukraine since Russia's started its military operation last February. In Friday's announcement, the US also includes the critical air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people. According to the statement, the specific capabilities include additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), additional 155mm artillery rounds, additional 120mm mortar rounds.

Furthermore, the security assistance includes 190 heavy machine guns with thermal imagery sights and associated ammunition to counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, 181 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles; 250 Javelin anti-armor systems, 2,000 anti-armor rockets; claymore anti-personnel munitions, Demolitions munitions; cold weather gear, helmets, and other field equipment. (ANI)

