"First Foreign Head of govt to receive this honour:" Foreign Secy Kwatra on PM Modi receiving Grand Cross in Athens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Foreign Head of the Government to be awarded 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour', by the Greek government, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday. This recognition was given during Prime Minister Modi's official visit to Greece.

Addressing a presser on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Greece visit today, Kwatra said, "The PM was conferred with 'The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour' - an award of the Greek Government. He is the first Foreign Head of the Government to receive this honour." Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has been bestowed with numerous international awards, including The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour by France; The ‘Order of the Nile’ from Egypt, it's highest state honour; Papua New Guinea awarded him the Companion of the Order of Logohu, their highest civilian award; The title of Companion of the Order of Fiji; Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau; Bhutan has honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo; Legion of Merit by the US; King Hamad Order of the Renaissance from Bahrain, The Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin from Maldives.The Order of St. Andrew award from Russia; Order of Zayed Award by UAE; Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award; State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan by Afghanistan; Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia

Kwatra stated that the award citation acknowledges Modi's contributions to India's economic progress, bilateral relations with Greece, and his efforts in prioritizing international initiatives for environmental protection and climate change. He said, "The citation accompanying the award recognises the PM's contribution to India's economic progress and prosperity as well as to the promotion of friendship, of bilateral relations with Greece..."

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "Prime Minister was received with exceptional warmth and the discussions with his counterpart, the Greek Prime Minister were extensive and resulted in important and productive outcomes." It also recognises the Prime Minister's contribution to bringing monumental protection and climate change to the top priority of international activity, the foreign secretary said.

President of Greece Katerina N Sakellaropoulou feted PM Modi with the Grand Cross after the latter called on the former during his day-long official visit to Greece. The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of the goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED”. The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece to Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

PM Modi today commenced his visit to Greece by paying tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. Later on, he received a ceremonial guard of honour. India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

Meanwhile, Kwatra also announced that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Prime Minister Modi also addressed a session with the CEOs of the business community of both sides here in Athens. "The two prime ministers just concluded addressing a session with the CEOs of the business community of both sides. In terms of key outcomes and decisions, I would like to highlight the imp ones....," Kwatra said.

"First and foremost, the two leaders decided to get a strategic impulse to the relationship..and the ties between India and Greece have been upgraded to the status of strategic partnership," he added. In a joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Greece at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, both countries have agreed to elevate their bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership". The two countries agreed to work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres, the India-Greece joint statement underlined.

"Building on the foundation of the long-standing warm and close relationship between their countries and peoples, the two leaders decided to upgrade Greek-Indian bilateral ties to the level of a "Strategic Partnership” and agreed to work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres," the joint statement read. The leaders also directed that both sides aim to double bilateral trade by 2030 in recognition of the recent growth in bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

PM Modi, during his talks also conveyed his condolences to the Prime Minister of Greece at the loss of life and property due to forest fires. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the Prime Minister of Greece at the loss of life and property caused by the forest fires in Greece."

During the severe wildfires and heat waves in July, more than 19,000 tourists were evacuated from Rhodes in Greece. Other regions of Greece were also affected as a result of weather-related issues. Travellers were evacuated from the island of Corfu, one of the country’s most iconic attractions, the Acropolis, closed to visitors as temperatures in Athens soared to 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 Fahrenheit). (ANI)

