"Will continue to work with our partners...provide unwavering support to Ukraine": Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reaffirmed support for Ukraine. He said that Canada will continue to provide economic support to Ukraine over the next year so that it remains a "strong, dynamic and prosperous democratic nation." Trudeau addressed the Canadian Parliament after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska were welcomed with loud cheers from the Canadian lawmakers.

In his address at the Canadian Parliament, Trudeau expressed hope that Ukraine won't need military or financial support for long and that peace in the country will return soon. He called for opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin and rejecting his attempts to bring the world back to a time when "might made right." While addressing the Parliament, the Canadian PM said, "We will continue to work with our partners, including within NATO, to provide unwavering support. We will continue to provide economic support to Ukraine over the next year so that it remains a strong, dynamic and prosperous democratic country. But our greatest hope is that you won't need military or financial support for long and that peace returns soon. But, it cannot be a false peace based on a compromise imposed by the aggressor."

He further said, "For a lasting peace, we must oppose Putin and reject his attempts to bring us back to a time when might made right. A lasting peace must clearly establish that borders must be respected regardless of the size of the neighbouring army. This peace must restore the right of Ukrainians to determine their own future. Canada stands with the principles of Ukraine's peace formula. We believe that peace must respect the UN charter, be based on international law and preserve Ukraine's territorial integrity. This is the peace we must fight for. And that is what Ukraine has done for one year, six months and 29 days." He said that the Canadian government will continue to support Ukraine "for as long as it takes." He said that Canada has provided USD 9 billion in military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine since its conflict started with Russia.

Trudeau said, "President Zelenskyy, I have clearly said that our government will stand by you for as long as it takes. Canada has provided nearly USD 9 billion in military, financial and humanitarian support to Ukraine since Putin began his war of aggression. We are making a longer-term, multiyear commitment that provides predictable, steady support to Ukraine," Trudeau said. "It will include USD 650,000,000 over three years for 50 armoured vehicles, including medical evacuation vehicles that will be built by Canadian workers in London, Ontario. We have also sent F-16 trainers for pilots and for maintenance so Ukrainians are able to maximize their use of donated fighter jets," he added.

Lauding Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine, Trudeau said that they are holding the rules-based order in the balance. He said that Ukraine is fighting for the kind of future the people of the world are going to live in. "When rules-based orders crumble, so much is lost, one example of how this breakdown manifests is the horrifying preventable hardship as Russia blocks grain exports, worsening hunger and starvation among the world's most vulnerable people," Trudeau said.

"President Zelenskyy, you and the Ukrainian people are holding the rules-based order in the balance. You are on the front lines, not just in the fight for Ukraine, but in the fight for the kind of future we are all going to be living in. Rules matter following the Second World War, the bloodiest and deadliest conflict humanity has ever known, the whole world's nations agreed on a common set of rules and principles to reestablish peace," he added. He said, "Putin governs with deception, violence, and repression. He imprisons his own people and stirs up ugly sentiments of xenophobia and racism. But his imperial delusions in Ukraine have been met with a fierce defence." He called for denouncing violations of the rules-based international order and stressed that "aggressors must be held responsible" for their actions. "Violations to the rules-based international order must be denounced, and aggressors must beheld responsible for their actions. That has always been our government's position. That is why, without exception, we oppose authoritarian states," Trudeau said. "And we stand by those who defend international law, universal human rights, and the ability ofall peoples to decide on their own future. That is why we remained faithful to our principles when Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arbitrarily detained by China," he added.

He added, "In this era of uncertainty and of resurgent great power, competition, rules are what will protect us. And it's not enough for them to just be written down somewhere. We must advocate for them, stand up for them, and live by them. History will judge us on how we defend democratic values. And Ukraine is at the tip of the spear in this great challenge of the 21st century. That's why Canada and Canadians are there for Ukraine, and why we stand so unequivocally against Russia." (ANI)

