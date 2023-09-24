Chandra Arya slams his own for rising Khalistan extremism; raises concern for Hindu Canadians

Holding his own party-led government responsible for inaction against Khalistan extremists, Liberal party MP Chandra Arya on Sunday asserted that Hindu Canadians are fearful after the threats issued by extremist elements. Arya, who is a leader of PM Justin Trudeau's party, has repeatedly raised the issue of threats to Hindu Canadians and urged the community to stay calm and vigilant.

Arya's remark came after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and other extremist elements issued threats to Hindu Canadians, warning them to go back to India, amid the ongoing standoff between the two nations. Speaking to CBC News, Chandra Arya said, "I am more worried about the consequence of what happened after the Prime Minister's (Trudeau) statement. The concerns of the safety of Hindu Canadians here, Hindu Canadians are fearful".

He also cited a popular column, which had stated "The risk of ethnic and sectarian bloodshed in Canada is real" "What I am worried is that the bloodshed is going to be Hindu Canadian's blood," Arya added.

The Canadian MP emphasized three major reasons, why he thinks that the Hindu Canadians are fearful today. "First, the history of the Khalistan movement is filled with violence and killings. Tens of thousands of Hindus and Sikhs have been killed by Khalistani terrorists in the history of the Khalistani movement. The Canadians forget the biggest mass killing in history happened 38 years back, in the Air India bombing. That was the biggest aviation terrorism before 9/11. And that was done by a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist. The fact is that those terrorists are still worshipped at some places in Canada," he said.

Arya also condemned the tableau parade, which was organized to celebrate the assassination of former PM Indira Gandhi "Secondly, just a few months back, here in Toronto, a floor, a public parade of a cutout of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with a white saree splattered in blood, and her two assassins pointing guns at her. A public floor celebrating the attack…this is the core of terrorism, the killing of a duly elected Prime Minister of the largest democracy in the world. It was allowed to be publicly displayed and celebrated. Tell me, which country would allow, in the name of freedom of expression and freedom of speech, allow this to happen," Arya further said.

He added, "Thirdly, the leader of Sikhs for Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened the Hindu Canadians to leave the country and go to India. And this type of hate crime is done openly, without any consequences". The Liberal party leader also clarified that a vast majority of Sikh-Canaidans don't support the Khalistani movement and are closely integrated with the Hindu Canadians.

"Most Sikh-Canadians, a vast majority of Sikh-Canadians in Canada is not supporting the Khalistani movement. Well, they may not openly speak against the Khalistan movement, but they have a very close relationship with Hindu Canadians, through family relationships, and social and cultural ties. There is a very great integration of Hindu and Sikh Canadians here. However, a small fraction of the Sikh community are hardcore Khalistani terrorists," Arya added. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday alleged that Ottawa had credible intelligence linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar in Vancouver. India, however, dismissed the allegations as "absurd and motivated".

This triggered diplomatic tensions between the two countries, with both New Delhi and Ottawa taking diplomatic steps and India suspending visa services to Canada. Hardeep Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)