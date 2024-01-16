Left Menu

PoK: Protesters give ultimatum to govt to reverse price hike of wheat

In the wake of ongoing agitation against the hike in the prices of wheat in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Provincial President of Majlis Wahdat al-Muslimeen Syed Ali Rizvi and All party Alliance leader Ghulam Hussain Athar issued an ultimatum for the government to resolve the issue of prices till January 20, Pak Vernacular media reported on Tuesday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The leaders aasserted that the sit-ins will continue that the matter is resolved.

"The government is showing stubbornness; we want the wheat issue to be resolved before January 20, otherwise, lockdown. It is a shame that instead of solving the issue of wheat, the rulers are giving a linguistic, regional and religious colour to the sit-in and are making nefarious attempts to divide the people here," the Pak Vernacular media quoted a protester as saying. Moreover, addressing the sit-in at Yadgar Chowk, Syed Ali Rizvi and Ghulam Hussain Athar said that Provincial Planning Minister Fathullah came to the negotiation table and said something else, and after going to Gilgit, he changed his position and falsely claimed that the price of wheat was Rs 3600 per bag.

Ghulam Hussain Athar added, "Fathullah Khan and other ministers are in favour of increasing the price of wheat by three to four thousand. Collect and show them that we will not end the sit-in; we have no political agenda. We are only talking about people's rights; we do not accept the increase in the price of wheat. The situation will become serious." Ghulam Hussain Athar further warned that if the issue remains unresolved than no vehicle would be allowed to move and a complete lockdown will be enforced.

He said that after the announcement of Plan B, it would be very difficult for the government to control the situation, there would be a lockdown, shutter-down and wheel jam strike, and the entire Gilgit-Baltistan would be jammed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

