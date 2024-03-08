Defence secy Aramane holds talks with Spanish official; discusses future joint plans in maritime, air domains

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane held talks with Spanish Secretary of State for Defence, Maria-Amparo Valcarce Garcia in New Delhi on Friday, underscoring the strengthening ties between India and Spain in the defence realm. Accordingly, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release, "Both sides reviewed the ongoing projects, and discussed future joint plans in the maritime and air domains. They appreciated the increased interaction at the business-to-business level between the defence industries of both countries, including an ongoing visit from the Spanish defence industry association TEDAE to India."

Aramane emphasised the burgeoning opportunities in India's defence production sector, echoing the nation's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for global defence partnerships. "The Defence Secretary highlighted the increased opportunities in India in the defence production sector," the press release reads.

Maria-Amparo Valcarce Garcia's presence in India on a two-day visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Spanish Ministry of Defence, further solidifies the bilateral engagement between India and Spain, underscoring the shared commitment towards bolstering defence cooperation. The discussions between Aramane and his Spanish counterpart reflect the mutual desire to enhance strategic collaboration, marking a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between India and Spain in the defence arena. (ANI)

