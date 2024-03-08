Left Menu

Defence secy Aramane holds talks with Spanish official; discusses future joint plans in maritime, air domains

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane held talks with Spanish Secretary of State for Defence, Maria-Amparo Valcarce Garcia, underscoring the strengthening ties between India and Spain in the defence realm.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 23:29 IST
Defence secy Aramane holds talks with Spanish official; discusses future joint plans in maritime, air domains
Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane held talks with Spanish Secretary of State for Defence, Maria-Amparo Valcarce Garcia in New Delhi on Friday, underscoring the strengthening ties between India and Spain in the defence realm. Accordingly, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release, "Both sides reviewed the ongoing projects, and discussed future joint plans in the maritime and air domains. They appreciated the increased interaction at the business-to-business level between the defence industries of both countries, including an ongoing visit from the Spanish defence industry association TEDAE to India."

Aramane emphasised the burgeoning opportunities in India's defence production sector, echoing the nation's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for global defence partnerships. "The Defence Secretary highlighted the increased opportunities in India in the defence production sector," the press release reads.

Maria-Amparo Valcarce Garcia's presence in India on a two-day visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Spanish Ministry of Defence, further solidifies the bilateral engagement between India and Spain, underscoring the shared commitment towards bolstering defence cooperation. The discussions between Aramane and his Spanish counterpart reflect the mutual desire to enhance strategic collaboration, marking a significant milestone in the evolving relationship between India and Spain in the defence arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024