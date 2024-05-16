Pak man throws acid on constable wife, flees

An alleged acid attack by her husband left a woman constable of the Balochistan police injured in Karachi's Baldia Town on Wednesday, Dawn reported quoting officials. South Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza informed Dawn.com that the suspect allegedly threw acid on his wife near the Khurshid Pura graveyard within the jurisdiction of Saeedabad police station before fleeing the scene.

The victim was swiftly transported to the Burns Centre of the Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment, according to Dawn. Police surgeon Summaiya Syed said the victim sustained 33 per cent burns on her face, chest, and other parts of her body, the report stated, adding that she stressed that the victim's condition did not permit her to record a statement at present.

Confirming the victim's profession, DIG Raza revealed that she served as a woman constable in the Balochistan police, noting that both the victim and the perpetrator hailed from the same province. Responding to the incident, the Saeedabad deputy superintendent of police and other law enforcement officers visited the crime scene and took the statement of a security guard who witnessed the attack, according to the report.

According to DIG Raza, the eyewitness recounted to investigators that the suspect hurled acid at the woman before making an escape. The police are currently in pursuit of the suspect, with reports suggesting that he may have fled to Quetta. Efforts are underway to apprehend him, Dawn quoted the DIG as saying. (ANI)

