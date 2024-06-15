Abdullah bin Zayed meets Slovenian Deputy PM, Foreign Minister

Dubai [UAE], June 15 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon of Slovenia as part of the UAE's top diplomat's working visit to the central European country. During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Fajon discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and the privileged friendship ties between the two nations.

They also reviewed the available opportunities to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including economic, trade, investment, tourism, energy, and climate change. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his gratitude to Fajon for the warm welcome and hospitality, stressing that the visit was an important opportunity for dialogue and exchange of views on various issues of interest to the two countries, including their efforts to advance the relations of cooperation towards higher levels of growth and development in all fields.

He pointed out that the UAE is keen to consolidate bridges of cooperation and strengthen friendship ties with Slovenia in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and achieves prosperity for their peoples. The two ministers also discussed a range of regional and international issues, and the latest developments in the Middle East, including their humanitarian and security implications.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Austria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Slovenia. (ANI/WAM)

