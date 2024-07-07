Left Menu

Team Sea Sakthi Triumphs at Monaco Energy Boat Challenge

India's Team Sea Sakthi set a historic benchmark at the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge by clinching the Innovation, Design, and Communication Prizes. This marks their best performance to date, with a hat-trick win in the Communication category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:52 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:52 IST
Team India Sea Sakthi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Monaco

India's Team Sea Sakthi made a historic impact at the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC), winning three prestigious awards: the Innovation Prize, Design Prize, and Communication Prize.

This year's performance marked the pinnacle of Team Sea Sakthi's achievements, highlighted by their third consecutive win of the Communication Prize. Commenting on the achievement, Roshan from Team Sea Sakthi told ANI, "We won three awards this year, which is our best performance yet. Winning the Communication Prize for the third year in a row, despite setbacks in the races, is especially gratifying. We aim to come back stronger next year and encourage more Indian teams to join us."

Hemalata, an undergraduate student from Kumaraguru College of Technology, Coimbatore, emphasized the team's growth, stating, "Participating for the third time gives us more confidence and the determination to excel in the coming years." Shankar Vanavarayar, President of Kumaraguru College of Technology, expressed pride in the team's success in Europe, noting it underscores the ingenuity and design capabilities of Indians. He stated, "India will lead through technology, and this year, sustainability is key."

The MEBC hosted teams from various categories, with Bernard d'Alessandri, the organiser, praising Team India's innovative skills. He announced that the next year's challenge, scheduled for July 2-5, will introduce a new category focused on Artificial Intelligence. Supported by prominent industry names, the event provides young competitors with valuable networking and career opportunities.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

